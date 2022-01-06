#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man arrested after €71,0000 worth of drugs seized in Louth

In the course of the search a quantity of cannabis, cocaine and heroin was found.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 6 Jan 2022, 7:59 PM
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

A MAN HAS been arrested and €71,000 worth of drugs have been seized after Gardaí raided a house in Co Louth this afternoon.

In the course of the search, which was carried out in an apartment on Fair Street in Drogheda, a quantity of cannabis, cocaine and heroin was found.

One man was present in the apartment at the time of the raid and he was arrested at the scene.

He is currently being detained in Drogheda Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí have said that all drugs seized have been sent for analysis.

The raid was carried out under Operation Tara and as part of efforts by Gardaí to target the sale and supply of drugs in Drogheda.

