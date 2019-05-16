This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 16 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man in his 20s arrested after heroin and cannabis worth €63,000 seized in Dublin

The drugs were seized at a house in Tallaght this afternoon.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 16 May 2019, 8:43 PM
17 minutes ago 1,019 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4638988
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized €63,000 worth of heroin and cannabis during a search operation in the south of the capital this afternoon.

The seizure was made by the Tallaght Drugs Unit as part of investigations into the sale of drugs in the area.

During the operation, a house in Brookview was searched, and gardaí discovered heroin with an estimated value of €16,000 and cannabis with an estimated value of €47,000.

A 29-year-old man was later arrested in the Tallaght area and is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 for questioning.

Gardaí said investigations into the seizure are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie