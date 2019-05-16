Man in his 20s arrested after heroin and cannabis worth €63,000 seized in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized €63,000 worth of heroin and cannabis during a search operation in the south of the capital this afternoon.

The seizure was made by the Tallaght Drugs Unit as part of investigations into the sale of drugs in the area.

During the operation, a house in Brookview was searched, and gardaí discovered heroin with an estimated value of €16,000 and cannabis with an estimated value of €47,000.

A 29-year-old man was later arrested in the Tallaght area and is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 for questioning.

Gardaí said investigations into the seizure are ongoing.