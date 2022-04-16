#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 8°C Saturday 16 April 2022
Man arrested after Gardaí seize an estimated €1.75m worth of cocaine in Dublin

Gardaí stopped a vehicle on St Cuthberts Road and found 35kg of cocaine in it.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 16 Apr 2022, 9:30 AM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man and seized cocaine worth an estimated €1.75 million following an operation in Clondalkin yesterday.

At around 5.30pm, Gardaí stopped a vehicle on St Cuthberts Road and conducted a search of it.

During the search, 25kg of cocaine was found in the vehicle.

All of the suspected drugs will not be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in relation to this incident and is currently detained under the provisions of Section of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Clondalkin Garda Station.

This seizure is part of An Garda Síochána’s ‘Operation Tara’ – an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris last year.

The focus of Operation Tara is to dismantle and prosecute drug-traffickers’ networks on a national and international level.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

