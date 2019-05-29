This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 29 May, 2019
€210k worth of cocaine, a Rolex and an axe among items seized by gardaí in Dublin raids

Gardaí raided eight flats in the north inner city area this morning.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 29 May 2019, 2:23 PM
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

DRUGS WORTH AN estimated €210,000 were among items seized by gardaí after a series of raids in the north inner city of Dublin this morning.

Three men were arrested in the operation, after gardaí from Mountjoy Garda Station searched a total of eight flats in the Ballybough area.

The searches lead to the seizure €210k worth of cocaine along with mixing agent, €6,800 in cash, a Rolex watch worth €4,500 and small amounts of cannabis.

Gardaí also seized an air rifle, an axe, a taser, weighing scales and drug paraphernalia.

Two men aged in their 40s were arrested and taken to Mountjoy Garda Station for questioning.

One is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act 1996, and another is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A third man in his 30s was arrested on foot of a warrant and brought before the courts.

Investigations remain ongoing at this time, gardaí said.

Comments are closed because a case was brought before the courts

