€210k worth of cocaine, a Rolex and an axe among items seized by gardaí in Dublin raids

DRUGS WORTH AN estimated €210,000 were among items seized by gardaí after a series of raids in the north inner city of Dublin this morning.

Three men were arrested in the operation, after gardaí from Mountjoy Garda Station searched a total of eight flats in the Ballybough area.

The searches lead to the seizure €210k worth of cocaine along with mixing agent, €6,800 in cash, a Rolex watch worth €4,500 and small amounts of cannabis.

Gardaí also seized an air rifle, an axe, a taser, weighing scales and drug paraphernalia.

Two men aged in their 40s were arrested and taken to Mountjoy Garda Station for questioning.

One is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act 1996, and another is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A third man in his 30s was arrested on foot of a warrant and brought before the courts.

Investigations remain ongoing at this time, gardaí said.

Comments are closed because a case was brought before the courts