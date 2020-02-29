Cocaine and heroin worth €455k seized as four arrested by gardaí in Dublin

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in Dublin after the stop and search of a car, and subsequent search of a house, led to the discovery of €455,000 worth of drugs.
Yesterday evening, as part of ongoing operations aimed at tackling organised crime, gardaí stopped a car in Ballyfermot in Dublin 10.
Officers attached to the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force seized heroin worth €175,000 and cocaine worth €70,000.
The occupants of the car – two women aged 18 and 22 and a male aged 17 – were arrested.
All three were taken to Ballyfermot Garda Station and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
Both females remain in custody at this time, but the male youth has been released without charge.
In a follow-up search of a house in the Dublin 7 area in the early hours today, gardaí discovered heroin worth €140,000 and cocaine worth €70,000.
An 18-year-old woman was arrested at the scene, and she is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Bridewell Garda Station.
In a statement, assistant commissioner of special crime operations John O’Driscoll said: “This operation has removed significant quantities of controlled drugs from circulation. An Garda Síochána will continue to target those who engage in drug trafficking and inflict harm on our communities.”
