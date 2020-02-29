This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 29 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cocaine and heroin worth €455k seized as four arrested by gardaí in Dublin

The search of a car and follow-up search of a home led to the discovery of the quantity of illicit drugs.

By Sean Murray Saturday 29 Feb 2020, 8:08 PM
45 minutes ago 5,351 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5027841
Image: Shutterstock/abd
Image: Shutterstock/abd

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in Dublin after the stop and search of a car, and subsequent search of a house, led to the discovery of €455,000 worth of drugs.

Yesterday evening, as part of ongoing operations aimed at tackling organised crime, gardaí stopped a car in Ballyfermot in Dublin 10.

Officers attached to the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force seized heroin worth €175,000 and cocaine worth €70,000.

The occupants of the car – two women aged 18 and 22 and a male aged 17 – were arrested.

All three were taken to Ballyfermot Garda Station and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Both females remain in custody at this time, but the male youth has been released without charge.

In a follow-up search of a house in the Dublin 7 area in the early hours today, gardaí discovered heroin worth €140,000 and cocaine worth €70,000.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested at the scene, and she is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Bridewell Garda Station.

In a statement, assistant commissioner of special crime operations John O’Driscoll said: “This operation has removed significant quantities of controlled drugs from circulation. An Garda Síochána will continue to target those who engage in drug trafficking and inflict harm on our communities.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie