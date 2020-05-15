Man arrested as €81k worth of crack cocaine and other drugs seized

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested and more than €80,000 worth of drugs have been seized in Dublin.

The man was arrested after gardaí stopped a van on Usher’s Quay in the city centre at around 11.30pm last night.

During a search of the van, gardaí seized €15,400 worth of cocaine, €17,000 worth of crack cocaine and over €2,700 worth of prescription medication.

Investigators then carried out a follow-up search of a vehicle parked at a nearby housing complex.

During that search, gardaí recovered €39,200 worth of diamorphine and €7,200 worth of Zopiclone tablets.

The man was taken to Clondalkin garda station, where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act. Investigations are ongoing.