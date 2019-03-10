Man (50s) due before special court sitting today after significant drugs seizure in Navan

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID a man in his 50s is due to appear before a special court sitting today in relation to a significant drugs seizure.

On Friday, officers carried out a search of a house in Navan, Co Meath, and discovered a large quantity of illegal drugs.

Two people were arrested – a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s.

The woman was released without charge yesterday evening, and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man due before court today will attend a special sitting of Navan District Court at 1pm, charged in relation to the seizure.

