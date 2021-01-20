#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 20 January 2021
Advertisement

Garda drug units set up Snapchat accounts to snare online drug dealers

Gardaí have set up accounts to monitor the dealers.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 20 Jan 2021, 6:15 AM
8 minutes ago 279 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5329030
One of the dealers' profiles.
Image: Snapchat
One of the dealers' profiles.
One of the dealers' profiles.
Image: Snapchat

GARDAÍ ARE LAUNCHING a crackdown on drug dealers using social media to sell their products during Level 5 restrictions, TheJournal.ie has learned. 

Many drug dealers, especially within the Dublin region, are using apps such as Snapchat to advertise their products. It is mostly cocaine and cannabis which are being sold through this platform. 

However, there have been certain “deals” advertised which have gardaí concerned. For instance, on one post visible to all Snapchat users, the dealers show a quantity of suspected cocaine and a blister pack of benzodiazepine and offer a price. Polydrug use such as this can be fatal, the HSE and various drug charities have previously warned. 

Other posts inform potential customers of the levels of “stock” left until the dealers get another delivery. 

Gardaí have been aware of sellers on these platforms for several years. However, they are becoming more popular during the pandemic. 

Real-time information about the location of the dealer or the customer can be received by both sides.

But in a bid to combat these drug sales, gardaí have created dozens of Snapchat accounts to gather intelligence on the dealers, who they work for and who their suppliers are. 

While some of these accounts have been been found out to belong to members of the force, gardaí feel there is a lot of intelligence to be gathered if they can go unnoticed. 

The dealers are aware not to trust new accounts asking intrusive question. However, it is hoped that the presence of gardaí on the platform will act as some form of deterrent against the blatant advertising on these platforms. 

Security sources with knowledge of the Dublin drug trade said that younger people are turning to online platforms to source cocaine and cannabis as it doesn’t involve much face time. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“You go on the app, you order what you want and you can follow the guy’s location until he reaches your home just like a pizza. Then you have it, the cash is paid and away they go. How easy it is is just frightening,” he said. 

Garda drug units will continue to target online sales, multiple sources have told this publication.  

When asked about gardaí’s relationship with social media firms, a garda spokeswoman said: 

“All crimes reported to An Garda Síochána are investigated fully.  The means of each investigation is determined by the investigating member and all avenues of investigation are utilised. An Garda Síochána does not comment on the manner in which an investigation is conducted.”

Snapchat has been contacted for comment. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie