Drugs, speed boats, scramblers and scooters seized during Dublin search operation

A TOTAL OF 12 scrambler motorcycles, two speed boats, three electric scooters and approximately €681,000 worth of drugs has been seized by Gardaí following a search operation in Dublin.

The vehicles and contraband were discovered during the search of a property in Dublin 1 at around 3:30pm this afternoon.

The search was part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs, as well as anti-social behaviour, in the Dublin 1 area.

Investigators seized cannabis herb with an estimated value of €652,000, cannabis resin with an estimated value of €25,000 and cocaine with an estimated value of €4,000 during the operation.

A garda spokesperson said the drugs will be sent for analysis.

Three men, aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The investigation was part of Operation Tara, An Garda Síochána’s national anti-drugs strategy.

The aim of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels.