Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 7 September 2022
Advertisement

Drugs, speed boats, scramblers and scooters seized during Dublin search operation

The search was part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs, as well as anti-social behaviour, in the Dublin 1 area.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 7 Sep 2022, 10:03 PM
6 minutes ago 711 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5860460
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock

A TOTAL OF 12 scrambler motorcycles, two speed boats, three electric scooters and approximately €681,000 worth of drugs has been seized by Gardaí following a search operation in Dublin.

The vehicles and contraband were discovered during the search of a property in Dublin 1 at around 3:30pm this afternoon.

The search was part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs, as well as anti-social behaviour, in the Dublin 1 area.

Investigators seized cannabis herb with an estimated value of €652,000, cannabis resin with an estimated value of €25,000 and cocaine with an estimated value of €4,000 during the operation.

A garda spokesperson said the drugs will be sent for analysis.

Three men, aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The investigation was part of Operation Tara, An Garda Síochána’s national anti-drugs strategy.

The aim of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie