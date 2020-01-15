This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Human remains discovered in burnt-out car in Drumcondra

The remains were found this morning.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 15 Jan 2020, 9:25 AM
1 hour ago 16,974 Views 17 Comments
Gardaí at the scene of the burnt-out vehicle that was found on Trinity Terrace.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie


Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

HUMAN REMAINS HAVE been found in a burnt-out car in Drumcondra. 

Gardaí were called to the scene at Trinity Terrace, near Croke Park, in the early hours of this morning. 

Gardaí said that it will be some time before the proper identification can be confirmed. The Garda Technical Bureau has been notified, as well as the Office of the State Pathologist and the Coroner. 

A Garda spokesperson said that staff from Forensic Science Ireland will also help the investigation. 

In Coolock, Gardaí are still investigating whether a discovery of human body parts are linked to the disappearance of a 17-year-old boy from Louth. 

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses since the discovery at Moatview Gardens and Moatview Drive in Coolock. 

0166 Body parts Gardaí were called to the scene this morning. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

TheJournal.ie understands that detectives are exploring a theory that the 17-year-old boy had got caught up in serious organised crime and was killed by a rival gang.  

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, alongside Fine Gael candidates Paschal Donohoe and Deirdre Duffy, began the election campaign on Hope Avenue in the Dublin Central constituency, only a short walk from the street where the human remains were discovered. 

“There’s a family now dealing with intense grief,” Donohoe said on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland programme this morning, adding that the remains were found in his own constituency, and people might be fearful for their safety.

“In my own constituency of Dublin Central, we’ve seen the ability of [measures introduced by the Fine Gael government] … to deal with that kind of terror.”

When it was put to him that measures taken aren’t working, Donohoe said: “I want to recognise that there are families dealing with the immediate consequences of that today.”

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee

