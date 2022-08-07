Man arrested after body found in Drumcondra apartment

A MAN HAS been arrested after the body of a man was found at an apartment in Drumcondra, Dublin yesterday.

The body was discovered at an apartment on Achill Road yesterday evening. The body remains at the scene, which has been preserved for a technical and forensic examination.

Advertisement

An area of nearby Griffith Park has also been sealed off as part of the investigation.

The office of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007. He can be detained for up to seven days.

An incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station and enquires are ongoing.