Murder investigation launched after man's body found in Dublin apartment at weekend

The scene where the body was discovered at an apartment in Drumcondra, Co Dublin this weekend.

GARDAÍ HAVE COMMENCED a murder investigation after the body of a man in his late 20s was discovered in north Dublin on Saturday.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The man’s body was discovered at an apartment on Achill Road in Drumcondra on Saturday evening. The body was removed from the scene on Sunday afternoon. The State pathologist has conducted a post-mortem but the results will not be released.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the weekend and is still being detained at a Dublin garda station.

Ballymun gardaí are continuing to investigate all circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

An incident room has been set up at Ballymun Garda Station and a murder investigation has begun under a senior investigating officer, gardaí said.

A family liaison officer has also been appointed and continues to keep the family informed of this investigation.

The Drumcondra apartment where the body was discovered remains preserved for technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for people to come forward if they were travelling in the Home Farm Road area in Drumcondra or other nearby parts between the morning of Tuesday 2 August and the evening of Saturday 6 August and noticed any activity which drew their attention.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.