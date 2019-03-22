Seven Dublin Bus routes diverted as road closed after 'serious incident' in Drumcondra

Emergency services at the scene. Source: Cllr Alison Gilliland

EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE at the scene of a “serious incident” in the north Dublin area of Drumcondra this morning, with knock-on traffic delays expected during this morning’s rush hour.

The busy Drumcondra Road is closed near the Richmond Road junction, AA Roadwatch said.

As a result of the road closures, Dublin Bus is diverting the 1, 11, 13, 16, 22, 41 and 44.

Drumcondra Road Lower (Fagan's pub to Quinn's pub) closed in both directions. Diversions in place at Whitehall Church, Botanic Ave and Richmond Road. Please use alternative routes. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 22, 2019 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

Due to the closures between the junctions of Botanic Avenue and Whitworth Road, routes to the city are being diverted via Griffith Avenue, Mobhi Rd, Whitworth Rd, and back to normal route at Dorset Street.

On routes leaving the city, they will via Whitworth Rd, Mobhi Rd and back on normal route at Griffith Avenue.

Road users urged to avoid the area if possible. AA Roadwatch has also said that an alternative route should be used if travelling to Dublin Airport.

More as we get it…