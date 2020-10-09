#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 9 October 2020
Second batch of puppies recovered at Dublin Port in 24 hours

The puppies were found in a box in the back of a van.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 9 Oct 2020, 12:56 PM
REVENUE OFFICIALS THIS morning recovered four puppies from Dublin Port who were found in the back of a van destined for the UK.

The animals were removed after an inspection of the vehicle at around 1.45am this morning. 

This is the second batch of puppies recovered by Revenue Officers at Dublin Port in the past 24 hours, the first being 6sixpuppies which were found in the boot of a car during routine checks.

 This latest batch consists of four very young Jack Russell puppies which were found hidden in a black crate in the back of a van.   

The DSPCA said there was no paperwork or Pet Passports and the puppies had no access to food or water.

Files are being prepared for both cases and will be submitted to the DPP under the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

All 10 puppies are in the care of the DSPCA and will not be available for rehoming yet.

The DSPCA said it wanted to remind the public that it is illegal to transport any dog or puppy without the correct documentation.

Garreth MacNamee
