PEOPLE HAVE BEEN advised to avoid Dubai International Airport as the United Arab Emirates contends with the heaviest rain ever recorded in the desert nation.

Up to 254 millimetres of rain — about two years’ worth — fell on the UAE on Tuesday.

At least one person has died. A 70-year-old man was swept away in his car in Ras Al-Khaimah, one of the country’s seven emirates, police said.

Several flights at Dubai airport, the world’s busiest hub for international travel, have been cancelled, delayed or diverted.

Dublin flights to and from Dubai have been delayed, some by several hours, Dublin Airport has said. The latest updates can be viewed here.

#Dubai Airport you have never ever seen. 👀

pic.twitter.com/sth4X6IrzG — Shen Shiwei 沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) April 17, 2024

A statement from Dubai International Airport said passengers should not attend “unless absolutely necessary”. Poeple have been advised to check the status of their flight with the relevant airline.

“We are working hard to recover operations as quickly as possible in very challenging conditions,” the statement added.

⚠️We advise you NOT to come to the airport, unless absolutely necessary.

Flights continue to be delayed and diverted. Please check your flight status directly with your airline.



We are working hard to recover operations as quickly as possible in very challenging conditions. — DXB (@DXB) April 17, 2024

The state-run WAM news agency called Tuesday’s rain “a historic weather event” that surpassed “anything documented since the start of data collection in 1949″.

Most schools across the UAE shut ahead of the storm, and employees largely worked remotely where possible.

The heavy rain descended on the UAE, Bahrain and parts of Qatar after hitting Oman, where it caused deadly floods and left dozens stranded. At least 18 people died after the floods in Oman.

