Tuesday 3 November 2020
Gardaí investigating after apparent hatchet attack on young man in Dublin 2

A video of the incident has been shared online.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 3 Nov 2020, 5:31 PM
Tuesday 3 Nov 2020, 5:31 PM
A screengrab of the incident.
GARDAÍ IN PEARSE Street have launched an investigation after a man was attacked by a group of people this afternoon. 

Multiple videos have been shared online showing a man running from a group. He is tackled and then set upon by a number of people. 

One of them appears to be armed with a hatchet and one man can be heard shouting “hit him with it” on numerous occasions. Another man can be heard shouting “kill him”. 

The injuries sustained by the young man are unknown at this time.

Gardaí said that they are currently at the scene of the incident.

A spokesman for gardaí said: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident that occurred in the Windmill Lane / Creighton Street area of Dublin 2 on 03/11/2020 at approximately 2pm.

“It is reported that an altercation occurred between a group of youths. No further information is available at this time. Investigations are ongoing.”

