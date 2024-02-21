Advertisement
A garda issued photograph of the seized money. Garda Press Office
€670k found in car as gardaí tipped off about man making cash withdrawals at several banks

The seizure is linked to an expansive investigation into organised crime and drug dealing in County Cork.
10 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been arrested after gardaí in Dublin found €670,000 in what is suspected to be the proceeds of crime. 

The seizure is linked to an expansive investigation into organised crime and drug dealing in County Cork.

A garda spokesperson has confirmed that the man was arrested on Mespil Road, Dublin 4 – it is understood he is from County Cork and is not living in Dublin.

Sources have said that gardaí believe the man was moving the money in the wake of garda searches in Cork. 

Those investigations have already resulted in the seizure a quantity of drugs, ammunition, a high powered car and a yacht. 

The arrest was made after detectives were tipped off that a man was making in-person withdrawals of cash from a number of banks and other financial institutions. Gardaí intercepted a car and found money in a bag in the boot of the car when they searched the vehicle. 

A Garda spokesperson has confirmed that the man has been detained and is being questioned in a garda station in Dublin. He can be held for a maximum of seven days.   

Gardaí said in a statement that the seizure is as a result of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of controlled drugs. The investigations are being carried out by Cork County Divisional Drugs Unit based in Midleton with co-operation with the Serious Crime Unit based in Donnybrook, Dublin.

“Over €670,000 in cash was seized and one man was arrested in Dublin on Tuesday 20th February 2024 as part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in County Cork.

“At approximately 10am, Gardaí from the Donnybrook Community Engagement Area stopped a vehicle in the Mespil Road area of Dublin 4.

“Approximately €672,000 in cash was subsequently seized during the course of a search. The driver, a male in his late 30s, was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in Dublin,” the spokesperson said. 

The investigation is not linked to the large-scale probe into the seizure of millions of euro worth of suspected crystal meth last week, which has also branched out into other counties in recent days.

