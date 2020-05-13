Dublin 8 bridge sealed off after suspect device discovered

GARDAÍ AND THE Army Bomb Disposal Unit are currently at the scene after a suspect device was discovered in Dublin 8 this evening.
It’s understood that Gardaí were alerted at approximately 7.30pm this evening and that the object is suspected to be a grenade.
The area around Harold’s Cross Bridge and Upper Clanbrassil Street is sealed off as the Army Bomb Disposal Unit asses the situation.
More as we get it…
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (4)