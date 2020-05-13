Dublin 8 bridge sealed off after suspect device discovered

GARDAÍ AND THE Army Bomb Disposal Unit are currently at the scene after a suspect device was discovered in Dublin 8 this evening.

It’s understood that Gardaí were alerted at approximately 7.30pm this evening and that the object is suspected to be a grenade.

The area around Harold’s Cross Bridge and Upper Clanbrassil Street is sealed off as the Army Bomb Disposal Unit asses the situation.

