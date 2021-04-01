Two men charged in relation to shooting of teenager in Dublin in February

Gardaí at the scene of the shooting on Eugene Street in Dublin in February.

TWO MEN HAVE been charged by gardaí investigating a shooting incident in Dublin in February.

On 24 February, a 17-year-old was shot at least three times during the incident which occurred on Eugene Street in Dublin 8 shortly before 11pm.

It’s understood gardaí believe the shooting was linked to a local drugs feud.

Five people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the incident. Two men (late 20s and mid 20s) were charged this evening.

They are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.

The other three arrested men (20s and a juvenile) have been released without charge. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

- Additional reporting by Garreth MacNamee.