DAA to outline plans for Dublin Airport but operator can't guarantee chaos won't happen again

REPRESENTATIVES FROM DUBLIN Airport’s operator DAA will appear before a Dáil committee today to outline plans to address delays faced by passengers.

DAA chief executive Dalton Philips will meet with the Oireachtas Transport Committee to discuss the chaotic scenes at the weekend that resulted in 1,400 people missing their flights.

He will outline details of the plan which will contain measures to improve queue management, maximise the availability of staffing resources and increase the number of security lanes at peak times.

Transport Minister Eamonn Ryan has said DAA cannot guarantee that last weekend’s problems won’t happen again.

Ryan said that the government instructed DAA to “do absolutely everything in your power” so that long queues outside the airport leading to missed flights are not seen again.

When asked what would happen if issues with the airport continue, Ryan said “it can’t continue”.

“First things first, you have to provide a proper service to the public. You can’t have someone having to queue for two or three hours and then not being able to get a flight.

“It’s just not acceptable, it can’t be tolerated and the airport has to manage its operations so it doesn’t occur.”

Politicians have called for management at DAA to be dismissed over the disruptive scenes at the weekend.

Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell said last weekend’s scenes of long queues were “predictable and unforgivable”.

“Ministers have met with the DAA and yet we’re no clearer if the scenes of last weekend will be repeated this coming back holiday weekend, and I have very little faith that they will be avoided.

“How many needs to be in the queue before somebody asks if heads should roll,” he asked.

“If you can’t manage airport operations, I cannot be alone in suggesting that there needs to be a change. And I’m not referring to this chief executive who has already announced his intention to move on.”