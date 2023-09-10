Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 10 September 2023 Dublin: 19°C
The land for sale at Dublin Airport.
# Dublin Airport
Co-owner prepared to sell Dublin Airport land to international fund as DAA says 'good luck'
The co-owner of the land said he is prepared to go to court to see a private terminal gain access to the airport’s runways.
9.1k
12
43 minutes ago

A BUSINESSMAN WHO co-owns a strategic land bank at Dublin Airport has said that he is in talks with international venture funds who want to build a “private terminal”, as he claims the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) made only a “derisory offer”. 

Ulick McEvaddy told RTÉ’s This Week radion programme that he is prepared to go to court to ensure that a private owner could build a terminal, and have access to Dublin Airport’s runways. 

McEvaddy denied that he is holding the land “to ransom” against the DAA, but acknowledged that a private owner may eventually sell the land on to the state-owned company, as he believes it will ultimately become “desperate”. 

He added that he was not after “crazy prices” for the land, and that primarily, he wanted the land to be used for the expansion of Dublin Airport, but that an offer from the DAA that was the same as the one they made “20 years ago” isn’t acceptable. 

McEvaddy confirmed that the DAA had made an offer of €75 million, and said that he didn’t expect another offer from them. 

He said that three venture funds are ahead of the Colman Brothers, out of the five bidders who are currently expressing an interest in the land. 

McEvaddy said that a deal should be done on the land “probably by the end of the year”.  

Kenny Jacobs, the Chief Executive of the DAA also spoke on This Week. He told the programme that in his view, McEvaddy’s land is not strategic for Dublin Airport. 

He said that this piece of land “wouldn’t make the top 20″ list of strategic infrastructure projects being pursued by Dublin Airport. 

“This piece of land will never be used to build a third terminal,” he said, adding that the DAA would most likely use it to build some taxiways. 

Jacobs added that the DAA has commissioned two independent evaluations of the land, and that he himself has visited the site multiple times. 

He added that the McEvaddys are looking for a price of €200 million. 

“Good luck to them,” Jacobs said. 

He added that the DAA does not intend to make another offer on the land. 

Responding to McEvaddy’s claim that multiple international investment funds are interested in building a private terminal on the land, Jacobs said that, seeing as the land is in the middle of the airport’s two runways, a fund seeking to build a terminal would have called the DAA by now. 

“No one has called us,” he added. 

Jacobs added that he believes that any court case that would determine whether the owner of a private terminal would gain access to Dublin Airport’s runway is “years away”. 

Asked whether the DAA may end up regretting not buying the land now if it ends up ultimately buying it from another owner down the line, Jacobs said “we don’t think we’ll be coming back looking for it to expand’. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
12
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     