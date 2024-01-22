Dublin Airport terminals 'extra busy' today as 29 flights cancelled this morning

DUBLIN AIRPORT’S TERMINALS are to be “extra busy” today according to its operator, with some passengers continuing to be impacted by cancellations in the wake of Storm Isha.

The DAA said that 29 flights have been cancelled so far today, including 16 arrivals into the airport, and 13 departure flights.

Though the strong winds of the storm have eased, some aircraft are still “out of position” today, which will impact flight schedules.

A spokesperson said that passengers scheduled to fly out of Dublin Airport are advised to “check directly with their airline regarding the status of their flight”.

7am Update: Winds associated with #StormIsha have eased and the first wave of flights @DublinAirport is moving without restrictions. However, with some aircraft still out of position, a total of 29 flights have been cancelled so far today (16 arrivals & 13 departures). ✈️ pic.twitter.com/vpUy6Go34B — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) January 22, 2024

They said that the airport is operating as normal this morning, however “some disruption to airline schedules is possible due to the ongoing impact of Storm Isha”.

They added that passengers seeking to re-book their flights should do so online, to avoid unnecessary queueing at airline desks in the terminals.

Passengers flying out of the airport today are advised to arrive at their terminal two hours before a short-haul flight and three hours before a long-haul one.

Yesterday 148 flights were cancelled at Dublin Airport. including 75 incoming and 73 departing flights. 35 flights were diverted to other airports.

Pilots were forced to halt 34 landing attempts, and go-around the airport another time before landing successfully.

The airport remained open throughout the entire day.

On twitter, the airport said that forecasts show that wind speeds will remain high throughout this morning, however it added that the wind direction is in a more “favourable westerly direction”.

A spokesperson for Shannon Airport said that 15 diverted commercial flights were facilitated at the airport yesterday and early this morning due to Storm Isha.

In total ten flights due to land at Dublin Airport and four that were to land in Cork diverted to Shannon.

An Edinburgh bound flight that took off from Stansted also diverted to Shannon at 2.37 am this morning. All 15 flights made safe landings.

“Our airport staff worked tirelessly yesterday and throughout the night to facilitate flights impacted by Storm Isha, managing 15 flight diversions yesterday and overnight. We expect to operate a normal flight schedule today, and we remain available to facilitate further diversions if required,” the spokesperson for Shannon Airport said.