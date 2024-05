DUBLIN AIRPORT HAS warned passengers to take a bus or taxi or get a lift to the airport this weekend if they haven’t sorted parking as its car parks are sold out.

The airport is expecting to see around 450,000 passengers over the bank holiday weekend, with Sunday set to be the busiest day, as 117,000 passengers are expected to travel through .

Passengers are advised to arrive at their terminal two hours in advance of a short-haul flight, and three hours before a long-haul flight.

Dublin Airport has experienced parking shortages previously, especially around bank holiday weekends.

Previously, it has attempted to purchase the defunct QuickPark commercial car park in Santry. Earlier this month it said was seeking to become the summer operators after its bid to buy the facility was blocked by the competitions watchdog.

Passengers have been advised to visit the security page on the Dublin Airport website before their trip to the airport, to help prepare for the security screening process.

Director of communications at DAA, Sarah Ryan, said, “By preparing smartly in advance, passengers can avoid needless delays.”