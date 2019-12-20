This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 20 December, 2019
Dublin Airport faces busiest day today as Christmas rush begins

More than 1,600 performers from local schools and choirs will be there to greet the tens of thousands arriving in today.

By Sean Murray Friday 20 Dec 2019, 6:10 AM
43 minutes ago 1,190 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4937532
A Christmas homecoming in Dublin Airport last year.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
A Christmas homecoming in Dublin Airport last year.
A Christmas homecoming in Dublin Airport last year.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

TODAY IS SET to be Dublin Airport’s busiest day before Christmas, with an expected 1.1 million people due to travel through the airport over the festive period.

More than 1,600 performers from local schools and choirs are due to sing in both terminals 1 and 2 to welcome those travelling to Ireland from overseas this Christmas time.

RTÉ Radio One’s Ryan Tubridy Show will also be broadcast live from the airport on Monday 23 December.

Dublin Airport spokesperson Siobhan O’Donnell said this year will the busiest in the airport’s 79-year history.

She said: “Friday 20 December is expected to be the busiest day before Christmas, with over 90,000 passengers due to arrive and depart through both terminals, while Friday, 27 December is expected to be the busiest day after Christmas, particularly with passengers heading to winter sun and skiing destinations.”

The airport is set to close on Christmas Day – the only day it ever closes – but a number of staff members will remain on duty, including its emergency fire services.

The last flight on Christmas Eve departs to Chisinau with Air Moldova at 11.20pm, with the first flight landing at 5am on Stephen’s Day with the Aer Lingus EI 104 from New York.

Some advice for festive travellers to/from the airport includes not wrapping your present before flying and using gift bags instead.

O’Donnell said: “Many passengers take a lot of care and time to wrap Christmas gifts for family and friends overseas. We would ask them not to wrap these gifts otherwise they may be disappointed if they are requested to open them at the passenger security screening area.”

Passengers travelling from the airport are also advised to allow extra time in case of road congestion on the way, given how busy it will be over the coming days. 

