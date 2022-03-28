#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Monday 28 March 2022
Advertisement

Dublin Airport apologises for long delays at security and says more staff are being trained up

It is hoped that more new staff can begin working on the frontline in the coming weeks.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 28 Mar 2022, 10:11 AM
38 minutes ago 4,356 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5722925
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

DUBLIN AIRPORT HAS apologised after passengers experienced long delays over the weekend with some of them missing their flights as a result. 

A statement released by the airport has cited staff shortages as one of the main reasons for delays experienced by people going through security. 

Footage shared on social media over the weekend showed extremely long queues for passengers attempting to go through security. 

Staff at the airport handed out bottled water to people as they waited to go through. 

As a result of the delays, airport staff are advising people to check in as much of their baggage as they can before they head to security in a bid to reduce the time it takes to get through the screening process.

“Unfortunately, some passengers experienced long delays at Dublin Airport this weekend. We apologise to passengers impacted. Like other airports all over Europe, we are currently working extremely hard to ramp up our operation at Dublin Airport after the collapse of international travel over the past two years, including the hiring and training of staff,” the statement read. 

The statement added that Dublin Airport  apologises “in advance” but queues for security are likely to be experienced at peak hours over the days and weeks ahead as it continues to bring trained staff on board.

Over 100 new security staff have been recruited since the start of the year but there have been delays in bringing some of these people into the operation because of the requirement for enhanced background checks for aviation workers which came into effect since January 1.

This log jam is now easing, the statement added, and it is hoped that more new staff can begin working on the frontline in the coming weeks.

“Because of the Covid pandemic, around 1,000 staff left Dublin Airport under a voluntary severance scheme and while there is an ongoing recruitment drive to replace frontline staff in areas such as security and retail, all companies who operate at airports across Europe are experiencing similar challenges as we approach the start of the busy summer season ahead.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

 

Anyone travelling through Dublin Airport in the coming days and weeks should be prepared for things to take longer than they might expect. To minimise the impact, the airport is encouraging all passengers to check in bags where they can and to carry the minimum amount with them when presenting at security

“We would also encourage all passengers to be at the airport a minimum of two hours before boarding a short-haul flight and three hours prior to boarding a long-haul flight,” the airport added.

 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie