Dublin Airport apologises for long delays at security and says more staff are being trained up

DUBLIN AIRPORT HAS apologised after passengers experienced long delays over the weekend with some of them missing their flights as a result.

A statement released by the airport has cited staff shortages as one of the main reasons for delays experienced by people going through security.

Footage shared on social media over the weekend showed extremely long queues for passengers attempting to go through security.

Staff at the airport handed out bottled water to people as they waited to go through.

As a result of the delays, airport staff are advising people to check in as much of their baggage as they can before they head to security in a bid to reduce the time it takes to get through the screening process.

“Unfortunately, some passengers experienced long delays at Dublin Airport this weekend. We apologise to passengers impacted. Like other airports all over Europe, we are currently working extremely hard to ramp up our operation at Dublin Airport after the collapse of international travel over the past two years, including the hiring and training of staff,” the statement read.

The statement added that Dublin Airport apologises “in advance” but queues for security are likely to be experienced at peak hours over the days and weeks ahead as it continues to bring trained staff on board.

Over 100 new security staff have been recruited since the start of the year but there have been delays in bringing some of these people into the operation because of the requirement for enhanced background checks for aviation workers which came into effect since January 1.

This log jam is now easing, the statement added, and it is hoped that more new staff can begin working on the frontline in the coming weeks.

“Because of the Covid pandemic, around 1,000 staff left Dublin Airport under a voluntary severance scheme and while there is an ongoing recruitment drive to replace frontline staff in areas such as security and retail, all companies who operate at airports across Europe are experiencing similar challenges as we approach the start of the busy summer season ahead.”

Anyone travelling through Dublin Airport in the coming days and weeks should be prepared for things to take longer than they might expect. To minimise the impact, the airport is encouraging all passengers to check in bags where they can and to carry the minimum amount with them when presenting at security

“We would also encourage all passengers to be at the airport a minimum of two hours before boarding a short-haul flight and three hours prior to boarding a long-haul flight,” the airport added.