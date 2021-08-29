#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 29 August 2021
Dublin Airport apologises for ''lengthy queues' at security screening

Passengers expressed anger on social media over the length of time they spent in queues.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 29 Aug 2021, 2:07 PM
40 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5534908
Image: Sam boal
Image: Sam boal

DUBLIN AIRPORT HAS issued an apology to passengers after many experienced significant delays getting through security screening this morning.

Many passengers expressed anger on social media over the length of time they were forced to spend in queues, with some reporting missing their flights as a result of the delays.

Irish band Hermitage Green were among those complaining about the problems, calling the queues “absolutely ridiculous”.

“Hundreds of people will miss flights because the airport is completely understaffed and unprepared,” the band said.

Several of the social media complaints referred to understaffing being a factor in the delays.

Dublin Airport said it “experienced lengthy queues for security this morning”. It added that “every resource was deployed” to the area to minimise the delays.

In a statement this afternoon, a DAA spokesperson said queue times are back at nine minutes following this morning’s delays.

“Additional security personnel were deployed and additional security lines were opened to facilitate our passengers. We sincerely apologise for the obvious inconvenience this morning’s delays caused,” the spokesperson said.

The number of passengers using Dublin Airport has increased significantly in recent weeks, following the easing of restrictions around international travel.

Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

