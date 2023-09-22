Man pleads not guilty in Dublin Airport drone case

A SECOND MAN has pleaded not guilty and will face a Circuit Court jury trial accused of unlawfully using a drone that interfered with the operation of Dublin Airport.

Ainis Guzauskus, 41, is accused of an offence under section three of the Air Navigation and Transport Act 1975, unlawfully and intentionally interfering with the operation of an air navigation facility, Dublin Airport, by flying a DJI Mavic mini 2 drone, on 2 July, 2022.

The father of two, of Ridgewood Close, Swords, Dublin, appeared before Michele Finan at Dublin District Court today to enter a plea.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed a “trial on indictment”, so Guzauskus would face a jury trial in the Circuit Court with broader sentencing powers if he contested the case.

However, the DPP consented to the case staying in the District Court “on a plea of guilty”.

Defence solicitor Tracy Horan confirmed Mr Guzauskus “pleads not guilty”.

Judge Finan noted his decision and adjourned the case until November for the DPP to prepare a book of evidence which must be served on the accused before the District Court grants a trial order.

Guzauskus was remanded on continuing bail.

He must only go to the airport if he has a valid ticket and has other bail terms: a ban on drone flying, an order not to apply for a new passport, be contactable by phone, and not leave the State without the court’s permission.

The court heard the accused has lived in Ireland for 14 years and did not require an interpreter.

Guzauskus is in full-time work but was entitled to legal aid.

In an unrelated prosecution, Eric Brills, 50, of Holywell Dale, Swords, Dublin, is accused of unlawfully and intentionally interfering with the operation of air navigation facilities at Dublin Airport by operating a drone in the 300-metre critical area on 24 January, at Naul Road, Cloghran, Co Dublin, such act being likely to interfere with the safety of aircraft in flight.

In his case, the DPP also consented to “summary disposal on a guilty plea” at the District Court level. Otherwise, he would face the Circuit Court.

Last week, Brills also entered a not guilty plea and was ordered to return to court on 27 October to be served with his book of evidence.

It is illegal to fly drones within 5 km of the airport; drones over a certain size must be registered, and each device has a unique digital fingerprint for identification.