Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 30 May 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland Dublin Airport
# Drug seizure
Man and woman charged following seizure of €600k worth of cannabis in Dublin Airport
The drugs were found in passenger luggage on an inbound flight.
292
0
5 minutes ago

A MAN AND woman are due in court following the seizure of €600,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin Airport.

Revenue Customs personnel seized the drugs this afternoon, which were discovered in passenger luggage on an inbound flight.

Gardaí attached to Ballymun Drugs Unit arrested a male in his early 40s at the scene. In the course of a follow-up operation, Gardaí from the Coolock Drugs Unit arrested a woman aged in her late 30s in the Dublin city centre area in connection with the investigation.

Both were detained at a Garda Station in north Dublin. They have since been charged and are expected to appear before at sitting of Dublin District Court tomorrow morning.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags