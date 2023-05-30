Man and woman charged following seizure of €600k worth of cannabis in Dublin Airport

A MAN AND woman are due in court following the seizure of €600,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin Airport.

Revenue Customs personnel seized the drugs this afternoon, which were discovered in passenger luggage on an inbound flight.

Gardaí attached to Ballymun Drugs Unit arrested a male in his early 40s at the scene. In the course of a follow-up operation, Gardaí from the Coolock Drugs Unit arrested a woman aged in her late 30s in the Dublin city centre area in connection with the investigation.

Both were detained at a Garda Station in north Dublin. They have since been charged and are expected to appear before at sitting of Dublin District Court tomorrow morning.

