Wednesday 7 October 2020
Revenue dog sniffs out €27k worth of smuggled cigarettes at Dublin Airport

The cigarettes represented a €21k loss to the public coffers.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 7 Oct 2020, 3:12 PM
The seized cigarettes.
Image: Revenue
The seized cigarettes.
REVENUE YESTERDAY SEIZED 40,000 cigarettes at Dublin Airport with the help of sniffer dog Obi. 

The seizure occurred when Revenue officers stopped and searched the checked baggage of a UK national who had disembarked a flight from Bodrum, Turkey.

The smuggled cigarettes branded ‘L&M Red’ and ‘Chesterfield’ have an estimated retail value of €27,000 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €21,300.

Revenue said investigations are ongoing.

