One man arrested and another hospitalised following public order incident at Dublin Airport

ONE MAN HAS been arrested and another hospitalised following a public order incident in Dublin Airport this evening.

The incident took place earlier this evening at approximately 7.20pm, with both Gardaí and DAA Airport Police responding shortly after.

One man has since been taken to Beaumont Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

His injuries are understood to be non-life-threatening.

Gardaí have also said that a man in his 20s was arrested and is currently being detained in Swords Garda Station.

In a statement, Gardaí said that investigations are still ongoing.

In a separate statement to The Journal, DAA confirmed that an incident took place in the airport earlier this evening.

“DAA can confirm that an incident occurred at Dublin Airport this evening which was attended by An Garda Siochana. As this incident is subject to a police investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time,” said a spokesperson for DAA.