Dublin Airport parking spaces expected to fill up this weekend

THE DUBLIN AIRPORT Authority has warned that long-term and short-term car parks at the airport are almost full and will be unable to accommodate all visitors this weekend.

Dublin Airport Authority spokesperson Graeme McQueen warned the public that if they need to travel to the airport they should use a bus, taxi or have a friend drop them off.

“The message to anyone who hasn’t got a booking at this stage is that if you are traveling to Dublin Airport, don’t do it by car,” he told RTÉ’s News at One earlier this week.

The airport’s short term car park is almost full but spaces have been set aside for people who are coming to pick up travellers.

McQueen said that the airport has 100,000 travellers everyday but a private car park nearby has closed down and one fifth of the airport’s parking spaces are sitting idle as a result.

Dublin Airport hopes to buy the car park and reopen it but the purchase is pending approval from the competition authority.

“We would love it to happen in time for summer but it’s looking unlikely at the moment. If we were to get the green light, we could probably get that open in a couple of weeks,” McQueen said.