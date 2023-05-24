Dublin Airport warns that long-term and short-term car parks could be full this weekend

THE OPERATORS OF Dublin Airport have warned travellers that long-term and short-term car parks at the airport are almost full and will be unable to accommodate all visitors this weekend.

Dublin Airport Authority spokesperson Graeme McQueen warned the public that if they need to travel to the airport in the coming days they should use a bus, taxi or have a friend drop them off.

“The car parks are full so the message to anyone who hasn’t got a booking at this stage is that if you are traveling to Dublin Airport, don’t do it by car,” he told RTÉ’s News at One.

McQueen said approximately 100,000 people use the airport every day and that the amount of parking spaces can’t meet this demand.

“There was a privately operated car park here called Quick Park that closed down pre-Covid and has never reopened. That’s about one fifth of the spaces that would normally be available at Dublin Airport.

“That car park is sitting idle at the moment so while that’s not on the market to consumers it’s putting a real squeeze on our own car parks. We’re keen to see that car park be reopened as soon as possible.”

Parking availability will be extremely limited in the upcoming days, with all car parks sold out and expected to be full.



Kindly consider utilising alternative transportation options.



Details here: https://t.co/diECPL6fch pic.twitter.com/SUUiPzFRNf — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) May 24, 2023

McQueen added that the airport’s short term car park was almost full but spaces were set aside for people who are coming to pick travellers.

The airport authority has made an offer to buy the Quick Park site but can’t complete the purchase until it is approved by competition authorities, he continued.

“We would love it to happen in time for summer but it’s looking unlikely at the moment. If we were to get the green light, we could probably get that open in a couple of weeks.”

“But we’re all it’s all dependent on that outcome from the competition authority,” McQueen added.