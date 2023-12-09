Woman, 46, charged with people smuggling

A SOUTH AFRICA woman arrested at Dublin Airport for people smuggling has been remanded in custody.

Shamieda Rania, 46, appeared before Dublin District Court today.

She is accused of assisting another unnamed person’s unlawful entry into, transit across or presence in the State, under section six of the Criminal Justice (Smuggling of Persons) Act, at Dublin Airport on 8 December, 2023.

In evidence, Detective Karen Barker of the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) said she arrested the woman at Terminal 1 at 10.45 am on Friday.

Ms Rania was detained under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Detective Barker said that she “made no reply to charge after caution”.

The court heard that there would be an objection to her bail, but the grounds or supporting evidence were not outlined.

Defence counsel Kevin McCrave said his client was “reserving her position” and not making a bail application at this stage.

Rania has not indicated how she will plead and did not address the court but applied for legal aid via her barrister.

Detective Barker told the court: “She has no ties to the State, has no permission to be here and is unemployed back in South Africa.”

Judge Monika Leech said she would accede subject to a statement of means being furnished to the court.

The accused was remanded to the Dóchas Centre, Mountjoy Prison’s women’s section, and will face her next hearing on Thursday.

The judge also directed the prison authorities to provide her with medical attention.

It has yet to be confirmed whether the Director of Public Prosecutions will decide for summary disposal of the case at District Court level, where on conviction, the offence can attract a maximum €5,000 fine or imprisonment for up to a year, or for trial on indictment at a higher level, with a possible sentence not exceeding ten years.