#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 6 April 2022
Advertisement

Dublin Airport outlines plan to deal with security delays during Easter break

More than 100 new security staff have already been recruited to date this year, and a further 250 have been invited for an interview.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 6 Apr 2022, 7:57 PM
1 hour ago 8,868 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5732128
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

DUBLIN AIRPORT PLANS to redeploy staff from Cork Airport and has stopped selling Fasttrack tickets in an attempt to deal with security check delays that have caused some passengers to miss their flights recently.

Dublin Airport said this five-point plan has been “successful” over the past 10 days with “none of the estimated 300,000 passengers that have departed out of Dublin Airport since 27 March” missing a flight due to security queues.

But Dublin Airport said that things are set to get busier over the coming weeks – with passengers being asked to arrive at the airport a minimum of 3.5 hours before their plane departs.

Dublin Airport said it was building back operations following the collapse of international travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and that other airports are doing similar.

In recent days, there have been images of serious delays at security at Manchester Airport and elsewhere.

Recruitment and training is underway, but a spokesperson for the DAA told the BBC that the delays would remain an issue into April and May, and “probably into June”. 

More than 100 new security staff have already been recruited to date this year, and 250 candidates have been invited for interviews. The Airport is also checking if former security screeners still employed by daa but in different roles or on career breaks want to return in the short term.

The company is temporarily re-assigning a number of Cork-based security staff to Dublin to help ease pressures at Dublin Airport.

Around 600 office-based staff are being deployed to support the operation in Departures at Dublin Airport during the weekends and at known peak periods.

Dublin Airport has ceased selling Fasttrack to keep a focus on the screening process, but will honour Fasttrack tickets already sold. Airport security will also operate on a 24/7 basis.

A Task Force to examine the security delays issue, first deployed last Thursday, has played “a key role” in the operation achieving “significantly” reduced queue times over the weekend just gone, Dublin Airport said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The Task Force will continue to play a crucial role in alleviating pressure on the operation over the coming weeks.”

Dublin Airport also said it is using its digital and social media platforms to notify passengers with updated pre-travel advisory information: “Dublin Airport advises you to allow plenty of time for your airport journey. That’s up to three and a half hours before your departure time from Dublin Airport.”

From this morning, Dublin Airport is also rolling out an advertising campaign on national radio to share information with the public that “in the coming days and weeks, [passengers] should be prepared for things to take longer than they might expect”.

Minister Hildegarde Naughton receives daily briefing on the measures being taken, Dublin Airport said; and it has also written to members of the Oireachtas Transport Committee to outline the plans.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie