Dublin Airport outlines plan to deal with security delays during Easter break

DUBLIN AIRPORT PLANS to redeploy staff from Cork Airport and has stopped selling Fasttrack tickets in an attempt to deal with security check delays that have caused some passengers to miss their flights recently.

Dublin Airport said this five-point plan has been “successful” over the past 10 days with “none of the estimated 300,000 passengers that have departed out of Dublin Airport since 27 March” missing a flight due to security queues.

But Dublin Airport said that things are set to get busier over the coming weeks – with passengers being asked to arrive at the airport a minimum of 3.5 hours before their plane departs.

Dublin Airport said it was building back operations following the collapse of international travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and that other airports are doing similar.

In recent days, there have been images of serious delays at security at Manchester Airport and elsewhere.

Advertisement

@manairport you are an absolute disgrace! It was dangerous today, people will get hurt if you do not improve things @BBCNews pic.twitter.com/ZDee9KqTsP — Jane Gilham (@GilhamJane) April 1, 2022

Recruitment and training is underway, but a spokesperson for the DAA told the BBC that the delays would remain an issue into April and May, and “probably into June”.

More than 100 new security staff have already been recruited to date this year, and 250 candidates have been invited for interviews. The Airport is also checking if former security screeners still employed by daa but in different roles or on career breaks want to return in the short term.

The company is temporarily re-assigning a number of Cork-based security staff to Dublin to help ease pressures at Dublin Airport.

Around 600 office-based staff are being deployed to support the operation in Departures at Dublin Airport during the weekends and at known peak periods.

Dublin Airport has ceased selling Fasttrack to keep a focus on the screening process, but will honour Fasttrack tickets already sold. Airport security will also operate on a 24/7 basis.

A Task Force to examine the security delays issue, first deployed last Thursday, has played “a key role” in the operation achieving “significantly” reduced queue times over the weekend just gone, Dublin Airport said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“The Task Force will continue to play a crucial role in alleviating pressure on the operation over the coming weeks.”

Dublin Airport also said it is using its digital and social media platforms to notify passengers with updated pre-travel advisory information: “Dublin Airport advises you to allow plenty of time for your airport journey. That’s up to three and a half hours before your departure time from Dublin Airport.”

From this morning, Dublin Airport is also rolling out an advertising campaign on national radio to share information with the public that “in the coming days and weeks, [passengers] should be prepared for things to take longer than they might expect”.

Minister Hildegarde Naughton receives daily briefing on the measures being taken, Dublin Airport said; and it has also written to members of the Oireachtas Transport Committee to outline the plans.