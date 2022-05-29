#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin Airport warns passengers they may miss flights due to lengthy queues

The Taoiseach said the transport minister will be engaging with the airport operator, saying the situation is “not satisfactory.”

By Céimin Burke Sunday 29 May 2022, 11:55 AM
1 hour ago 28,981 Views 62 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5777293
Image: Sam boal
Image: Sam boal

PASSENGERS TRAVELLING THROUGH Dublin Airport are being warned that they miss flights due to lengthy queues today.

Airport operator DAA issued the warning as queues stretched outside both terminal buildings since early this morning.

There are significant delays for airline check-in, bag drop and security screening and passengers are being told they may need to contact their airline to rebook their flight.

Approximately 50,000 passengers are set to pass through the transport hub over the course of the day.

“Due to significant queues inside the terminals, passengers queueing outside the terminal have been advised they may not make their flight and may need to contact their airline to rebook,” a spokesperson for Dublin Airport said.

Dublin Airport sincerely apologises for the obvious frustration and inconvenience this is causing.

Speaking to reporters in Lebanon, Taoiseach Micheál Martin noted that the DAA is charged with running Dublin Airport and acknowledged that it’s not “running smoothly”.

“The minister (for transport Eamon Ryan) will be engaging with them (DAA) and government will be discussing this and reviewing, in terms of the huge numbers and delays and so on. It’s not satisfactory.” 

Martin dismissed the suggestion that the Defence Forces would be drafted in to help alleviate issues at the airport, saying that the Defence Forces “have enough to be doing”.

It has been a very busy weekend for air travel and there were also long queues at the airport yesterday.

A shortage of security screening staff has led to significant queues inside and outside the airport in recent months, causing some passengers to miss flights.

Last month the DAA revised its advice to passengers, instructing anyone due to fly out of the airport on short-haul flights to Europe or the UK to arrive up to two and a half hours before their departure time. 

Passengers going on long-haul flights were recommended to arrive up to three and a half hours before their departure time.

Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

