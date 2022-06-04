Dublin Airport queues under 30 minutes following ‘busy first wave’

IT’S TAKING MOST passengers less than 30 minutes to pass through security at Dublin Airport today after a busy period early this morning.

Passengers reported wait times of approximately one hour earlier today as thousands of people file through the transport hub on the first day of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Airport operator DAA said the queue lengths dropped significantly after a “busy first wave”.

“This morning was another busy first wave of departures from Dublin Airport this Bank Holiday Weekend,” DAA spokesperson Kevin Cullinane said.

“We had 11 security lanes open in both Terminals 1 and 2 from 4am with a maximum queue time of 59 mins in T1 prior to 06.00 and 40 mins in T2.

“Queue times at 06.30 were down to 30 mins in Terminal 1 and 19 mins in Terminal 2. At 07.30 they were 20 mins in T1 and 27 mins in T2.

“Passengers are heeding the advice to arrive 2.5 hours before a short-haul flight and 3.5 hours before a long-haul flight. Those checking a bag are advised to allow for up to an additional hour if they can by checking with their airline,” Cullinane added.

It’s been a turbulent week at Ireland’s largest airport with lengthy queues resulting in over 1,000 people missing flights last Sunday.

The issues prompted international news coverage and resulted in the DAA appearing before the Oireachtas Transport Committee to answer questions about the management of the facility.