#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Friday 24 June 2022
Advertisement

'Extremely busy': Dublin Airport says majority of passengers through security in 30 minutes

Over 200,000 passengers are expected to depart Dublin over the next four days.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 24 Jun 2022, 9:09 AM
57 minutes ago 5,232 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5798803
Long queues for check-in at Dublin Airport earlier this month.
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Long queues for check-in at Dublin Airport earlier this month.
Long queues for check-in at Dublin Airport earlier this month.
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

DUBLIN AIRPORT HAS said it is coping well with an “extremely busy” Friday as over 200,000 passengers are expected to fly out over the coming four days.

Over 50,000 passengers are expected to depart the airport today.

In a statement, Dublin Airport said that the busiest period of the day had already passed and that the majority of people were through security in 30 minutes.

Over 200,000 passengers are expected to fly out from Dublin over the next four days.

A spokesman for Dublin Airport said: “Friday will be another extremely busy day, with more than 51,000 passengers departing Dublin Airport.

“We have had a busy first wave of departures, our busiest period of the day, with the majority of passengers passing through the security screening area in under 30 minutes.

“We continue to ask all passengers to heed our advice – to be at the airport 2.5 hours before a short-haul flight or 3.5 hours prior to a long-haul departure, with up to an additional hour allowed if checking in a bag if possible by checking with their airline.”

Earlier this week, it emerged that a group representing US airlines wrote to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan demanding urgent action over the “significant delays” at the airport.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The letter from Airlines for America (A4A) to the minister raised a number of issues which are affecting the operations of their member airlines – American, Delta, United and Air Canada – at Dublin Airport.

It is understood the letter stated the delays are damaging travellers’ impression of Ireland. The group added that it is also causing passengers to miss connecting flights.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie