Monday 25 November, 2019
Dublin Airport opens sensory room for passengers with special needs

The room includes relaxing music, mood lighting, bean bags and digital display panels.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 25 Nov 2019, 11:34 AM
Source: DAA

DUBLIN AIRPORT HAS opened a sensory room for passengers with autism, dementia, cognitive impairment or other special needs.

The new sensory room is located after security screening in Terminal 2, just before the 400 boarding gates. It can also be accessed via Terminal 1.

Dublin Airport said depending on the passenger’s requirements, users will have the option to transform the room from a calming and relaxing environment to a stimulating interactive space full of light, colour and sound.

Source: DAA

The room includes relaxing music, mood lighting, bean bags, comfortable seating, digital display panels, tactile panels, textured flooring and a game to improve memory and motor skills.

“We are confident that the introduction of the sensory room will make it even easier and less stressful for passengers in need of some assistance on their journey through the airport,” the airport’s customer experience manager Liz Kavanagh said.

“We are committed to providing the best possible experience for passengers with autism and our new sensory room was designed to provide a calm space for passengers who might feel overwhelmed in busy and unfamiliar airport surroundings.”

Source: DAA

Dublin Airport has operated an Autism ‘Important Flyer’ programme since 2017 whereby a wristband or lanyard is provided in advance to passengers with autism who are travelling through the airport. This is an indication to staff at security, immigration, or busy areas where there may be queues or noise that special assistance may be required.

The sensory room is free for passengers departing from the airport, with 60-minute sessions available by emailing prm@ocsireland.com

