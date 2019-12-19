This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 19 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over €100 million of smuggled contraband has been seized at Irish airports and ports since 2016

At Dublin Port, alone, €87 million worth has been seized since 2016.

By Sean Murray Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 6:10 AM
23 minutes ago 317 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4939200
File photo. €18 million worth of goods has been seized at Dublin Airport in the past four years.
Image: Shutterstock/Bartosz Luczak
File photo. €18 million worth of goods has been seized at Dublin Airport in the past four years.
File photo. €18 million worth of goods has been seized at Dublin Airport in the past four years.
Image: Shutterstock/Bartosz Luczak

THE VALUE OF illicit goods seized at Dublin Airport in 2018 more than doubled on the previous year, while authorities have seized €18 million worth of contraband at the airport since 2016.

The figure for amounts seized in Dublin Airport far outweighs the value of seizures in Cork and Shannon airports over the same time period, with almost €218,000 and €2.06 million respectively.

The value of goods seized at Rosslare and Dublin Ports, meanwhile, has exceeded €100 million in that time. 

The figures were released to Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy via parliamentary question. 

The values listed cover all types of seizures from excisable products, weapons, controlled drugs, meats etc. It details the value of the products excluding excise duty and VAT.

Here’s Dublin Airport’s figures for smuggled contraband for the past four years:

  • 2016 – €3,457525
  • 2017 – €3,946,862
  • 2018 – €8,037,584
  • 2019 (up to 30 November) – €2,991,350

In Cork Airport, the figures ranged from €94,115 in 2016 to €39,382 in the first 11 months of this year.

In Shannon, meanwhile, the first 11 months of this year have seen the highest value of goods seized since 2016 with €563,538 worth. 

At the ports, meanwhile, the figures associated with goods seized is far greater. 

At Dublin Port, alone, €87 million worth has been seized since 2016. 

Here’s a breakdown of seizures there:

  • 2016 - €13,791,790
  • 2017 – €46,619,643
  • 2018 - €18,246,348
  • 2019 (up to 30 November) - €8,974,533

And here’s the breakdown at Rosslare:

  • 2016 - €6,361,986
  • 2017 - €145,941
  • 2018 - €9,017,513
  • 2019 (up to 30 November) - €2,885,646

In 2017, TheJournal.ie got a behind-the-scenes look at Revenue’s new X-ray machine, and the state-of-the-art technology used to detect smuggling.

That scanner cost €1.7 million but detected significant quantities of drugs, illicit cigarettes and alcohol as well as other banned items in the first six months of operation. 

One enforcement officer said that criminals “will surprise you with the places they’ll try to hide stuff”.

But she added: “It’s nearly impossible to get something passed us. The equipment is that sophisticated. But we’ve seen them try everything. Hiding drugs in tyres, in the pallets themselves, in fuel tanks or even the engine block. This scanner sees all those.

“If you’re hiding something, we’ll find it.”

With reporting from Michelle Hennessy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie