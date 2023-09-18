Gardaí continue to question Dublin Airport alleged stabbing suspect

GARDAÍ ARE CONTINUING to question a man in connection with what sources said was a random unprovoked stabbing at Dublin Airport.

The entrance to Terminal One at the airport was sealed off for some time yesterday, as forensic examinations were carried out.

The incident happened at 11.30am on Sunday, when a man carrying what sources said was a small knife, possibly a penknife-style blade, approached a group of tourists standing in a smoking area outside the terminal.

It is understood that the man, without warning, lunged at the victim and stabbed him five to six times in the upper body and stomach.

The victim’s injuries were not life threatening but he fell to the ground. Almost immediately, unarmed airport police officers ran to the scene and detained the attacker.

They gave first aid to the injured man and restrained the attacker until gardaí arrived.

Advertisement

Gardaí from the airport garda station arrived, while officers attached to the Armed Support Unit were patrolling nearby and also arrived rapidly.

It is understood that gardaí believe that the suspect recently arrived in the country and may have been living rough.

One theory being examined, according to sources, is that he was in the airport looking for accomodation and help and may have interacted with state officials in the hours before the stabbed occurred.

Yesterday, Gardaí described the stabbing in a statement as a public order incident. However, it is understood that the man was arrested for assault and was detained for questioning. He may also have to answer other alleged offences.

Gardaí have a maximum of 24 hours to question the suspect, excluding rest periods. It is expected that a decision will be made whether or not to charge the man today.

In a statement provided to The Journal, DAA, the company in charge of Dublin Airport, said:

“Airport Police at Dublin Airport responded to an incident within 90 seconds at 11.30 [on Sunday] morning, detained an individual who was subsequently taken into Garda custody while the Airport Fire Service ambulance personnel attended to the victim of the incident.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.