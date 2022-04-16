Dublin Airport says queues are 'moving well' as 50,000 passengers expected daily this weekend

DUBLIN AIRPORT HAS said queues are moving well today as 50,000 departures are expected daily across Easter weekend.

However the airport has said the weekend is going fine so far as people have heeded its advice to allow plenty of time ahead of their flight.

Airport operator daa earlier this week urged that passengers should arrive at Dublin Airport up to three and a half hours beforehand.

For morning passengers due to fly from 08.30am onwards, they have been advised not to arrive into the terminals before 05.00am.

Responding to a query on Twitter, Dublin Airport said passengers have heeded its advice so far. Hi Sean. Things have moved well so far this weekend - helped by passengers heeding our advice to get here up to 3.5 hours in advance of their flight. The next few days are very busy (50k departures each day), so our advice remains in place for the remainder of the Easter weekend. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 16, 2022 “Things have moved well so far this weekend – helped by passengers heeding our advice to get here up to 3.5 hours in advance of their flight,” it said. “The next few days are very busy (50k departures each day), so our advice remains in place for the remainder of the Easter weekend.” The airport has blamed shortages in fully trained staff for the delays. It said this week that it is in the process of hiring almost 300 new security screening staff to help it meet the significant increase in demand for international travel, following easing of pandemic restrictions. More than 500 candidates have been invited for an interview over the past two weeks, it said.

