Dublin and Kerry have named their teams for Sunday's All-Ireland football final

CIARÁN KILKENNY AND Seán Bugler have both been named on the Dublin bench for Sunday’s All-Ireland football final against Kerry.

Bugler returns to the squad after missing the semi-final success over Monaghan with a calf injury, having earlier been a prominent figure this season for Dessie Farrell’s side.

Ciarán Kilkenny has also been named on the bench, the six-time All-Star winner having come on as a sub in Dublin’s last two wins over Mayo and Monaghan.

The Dublin starting side announced is the same as that which began the semi-final victory.

Jack McCaffrey and Dean Rock are other experienced figures on the bench.

Stephen O’Brien, so influential for Kerry off the bench in the All-Ireland semi-final against Derry, has been named to start Sunday’s decider for the reigning champions.

O’Brien has been a consistently impactful substitute for the Kingdom throughout his career, and he kicked the point that put Kerry ahead in the fraught last-four win over Derry.

That impact has now earned him a starting place in the All-Ireland final, replacing Adrian Spillane in the team announced this evening by Jack O’Connor.

Tony Brosnan misses out on a place on the matchday panel due to a lung issue, and there are no further surprises in the Kerry selection.

David Clifford will captain Kerry with the number 14 on his back, with his brother Paudie and Paul Geaney picked alongside him in the full-forward line.

O’Brien is selected in a half-forward line along Seanie O’Shea and Dara Moynihan, while Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor will fight for Kerry what will be a key midfield battle.

Shane Ryan is in goals, with Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, and Tom O’Sullivan in the full-back line. Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley, and Gavin White complete the line-up.

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna), 3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala), 4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams), 6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 7. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 9. Brian Howard (Raheny)

10. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 11. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes), 12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille), 14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 15. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)

Subs

16. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

17. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett’s Eoghan Ruadh)

18. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

19. Tom Lahiff (St Judes)

20. Seán McMahon (Raheny)

21. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)

22. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)

23. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis)

24. Daire Newcombe (Lucan Sarsfields)

25. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge-Street)

26. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

Kerry

1 Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2 Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 3 Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4 Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5 Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 6 Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7 Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8 Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9 Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10 Dara Moynihan (Spa Killarney), 11 Seán O’Shea (Kenmare) 12 Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13 Paudie Clifford (Fossa) 14 David Clifford (Fossa), 15 Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Subs

16. (GK) Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

17. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe-)

18. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

19. Mike Breen (Beaufort)

20. Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle)

21. Ruairí Murphy (Listry)

22. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

23. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

24. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

25. Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan)

26. Ronan Buckley (Listry)

