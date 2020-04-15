Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after assault in north inner-city Dublin

A MAN IS in a serious condition in hospital following an assault in north inner city Dublin this evening.

The incident happened after 9pm in the Ballybough area of the city near Poplar Row.

Numerous garda units are at the scene of the incident and the garda helicopter is overhead. The scene is currently preserved.

An Gardaí Síochana confirmed this evening that officers: “are currently at the scene of a serious assault in a residential area of Ballybough, Dublin 3.”

“A male, whose age is currently unknown, was taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries.”