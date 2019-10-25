Man who gave first aid to serious assault victim in Dublin urged to come forward

GARDAÍ ARE MAKING a specific appeal for someone who came to the aid of a man critically injured in a Dublin assault to come forward.

The assault happened on Monday 7 September when a man in his 40s received serious head injuries shortly after 7pm on the Phibsborough Road.

The man was taken to the Mater Hospital before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital in a critical condition.

Gardaí have not yet made any arrests in relation to the incident.

A specific appeal is being made for a man who came to the aid of the injured party to come forward.

The man spoke to Dublin Fire Brigade on the phone at the scene of the incident and is understood to work in the medical profession.

Investigations are ongoing into the assault and anyone who passed through the Phibsborough Road area at the time or has any information about what happened being asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station.