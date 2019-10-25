This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man who gave first aid to serious assault victim in Dublin urged to come forward

Gardaí have not yet made any arrests in relation to the incident.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 25 Oct 2019, 2:28 PM
Phibsborough Road in Dublin.
Image: Google Maps
GARDAÍ ARE MAKING a specific appeal for someone who came to the aid of a man critically injured in a Dublin assault to come forward.

The assault happened on Monday 7 September when a man in his 40s received serious head injuries shortly after 7pm on the Phibsborough Road.

The man was taken to the Mater Hospital before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital in a critical condition.

A specific appeal is being made for a man who came to the aid of the injured party to come forward.

The man spoke to Dublin Fire Brigade on the phone at the scene of the incident and is understood to work in the medical profession.

Investigations are ongoing into the assault and anyone who passed through the Phibsborough Road area at the time or has any information about what happened being asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station.

