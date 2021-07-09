#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 9 July 2021
THE SORTING OF votes has begun in the RDS following yesterday’s Dublin Bay South by-election.

There were 15 names on the ballot paper in a constituency with an electorate over just over 72,000.

Turnout is reportedly low compared to last year’s general election when it was just above 52%, with some estimates that yesterday was in the low 40s.

We’ll have to wait for an official figure on when we get the first results but we’ll report all the early tallies before that.

If you want to actually watch all the goings on, the Dublin City Returning Officer is streaming the count here.

One of those ideas that you’d think might continue when the pandemic is over.  

Back inside to where the actual action is and so far there are 15 of 106 election boxes tallied. 

A tally, by the way, is an unofficial count of votes as they’re sorted that’s carried out by parties and observers. It is not an officially recognised result.

Tallies are usually very accurate though and can provide a fascinating insight into how people vote in specific areas (more on that later). 

So far what we’ve seen from the tallies from 15 boxes is that the predicted top three are just that: 

  • Boylan (SF) – 31.5%
  • Bacik (Lab) – 25.7%
  • Geoghegan (FG) – 16.6%

What must be emphasised is that these tallies cover just individual boxes in different polling centres and are likely not well spread. So candidates who perform well in specific areas will look inflated. 

It’s a good early indicator but that’s it. 

Image from iOS (4) Cahill speaking to gardaí outside the RDS. Source: The Journal

A mask or face covering is required for all within the RDS count centre as part of various Covid-19 measures. 

Our Political Correspondent Christina Finn is down there and reports that candidate Dolores Cahill is refusing to wear a mask inside the building and is therefore being refused access. 

Cahill is a former Irish Freedom Party candidate from last year’s general election who has spread conspiracy theories about the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Finn reports that she is berating gardaí outside the count centre and saying: ‘This is our country, this is democracy.” 

In terms of timings we don’t know anything definitively on when we’ll get a final result, or even a first count, but on the latter question we’re probably talking the afternoon sometime. 

The overall length will then depend on how close things are. 

Morning all! Rónán Duffy here to take you through the tallies, trends and (hopefully) some tantrums as well. 

That might be a bit much to ask of a one seat by-election, but given it’s the first electoral test of this government and we’re still three years away from a local election, it feels like this a fair bit riding on this. 

So far, we have a handful of tallies from a variety of sources but nothing yet to draw any meaningful conclusions from in terms of a result. 

Rónán Duffy
