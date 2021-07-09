THE SORTING OF votes has begun in the RDS following yesterday’s Dublin Bay South by-election.

There were 15 names on the ballot paper in a constituency with an electorate over just over 72,000.

Turnout is reportedly low compared to last year’s general election when it was just above 52%, with some estimates that yesterday was in the low 40s.

We’ll have to wait for an official figure on when we get the first results but we’ll report all the early tallies before that.