It's official: Dublin Bay South by-election date set for 8 July

The by-election will fill the seat vacated by former minister Eoghan Murphy.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 16 Jun 2021, 1:19 PM
People enjoy sunny weather on Sandymount strand with by the Poolbeg chimney stacks in the background.
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

THE HIGH-PROFILE by-election in Dublin Bay South is set to take place on 8 July.

The writ (written order) was moved in the Dáil this afternoon, formally starting the campaign to fill the seat vacated by departing Fine Gael TD Eoghan Murphy. 

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will sign the polling order confirming the date of the vote.

Polls on the day will be open from 7am to 10.30pm.

The by-election has already garnered significant interest, with all of the major parties contesting the vote and informal canvassing already taking place. 

Fine Gael councillor James Geoghegan will be seeking to hold onto the seat for Fine Gael, with the other government parties in the mix also running local councillors – namely Deirdre Conroy (Fianna Fáil) and Claire Byrne (Green Party). 

On the opposition side, Labour Senator Ivana Bacik is seeking a seat, with Sinn Féin choosing Lynn Boylan as its candidate, People Before Profit nominating Brigid Purcell and the Social Democrats selecting Sarah Durcan. 

- This article will be updated 

