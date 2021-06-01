#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 1 June 2021
E-dublinbikes recalls all of its battery packs over short-circuiting fears

No incidents have been recorded in Dublin.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 1 Jun 2021, 1:09 PM
The bikes-for-hire have been in Dublin since 2009.
Image: Photocall Ireland
Image: Photocall Ireland

THE CORPORATION BEHIND the E-dublinbikes scheme has recalled all of its battery packs due to potential short-circuiting. 

JCDecaux said all the batteries will undergo a comprehensive review along with hardware and firmware updates.

It said it made the decision after a defect was identified by the battery manufacturer, located in France, where in certain circumstances the battery could potentially short circuit when it is charging.

Three incidents have been reported to date, with a short circuit in the battery’s electronic card, but none in Dublin, the corporation said.

The new E-bike service was only introduced three months ago. 

These incidents have led to slight material damage. Based on the total number of battery charges estimated at 900,000, the incident occurrence rate is 0.003 per thousand.

The firm is asking its E-dublinbikes subscribers not to use or recharge their battery until it has been replaced.

It said subscribers will be contacted from today by call centre staff to explain the returns procedure.

E-dublinbikes are a hybrid bike so it will be possible to continue using them in mechanical mode during this period, the company added.

Garreth MacNamee
