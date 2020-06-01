'No justice, no peace': Thousands march in Dublin against racism and US police brutality

Thousands of protesters gathered outside the GPO in Dublin this afternoon to protest against the death of George Floyd Source: Sam Boal

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE marched through Dublin city centre this afternoon as part of a peaceful protest against recent US police killings of black people.

Protestors marched from the Spire on O’Connell Street to the US Embassy in Ballsbridge, chanting: “Black lives matter, no justice no peace.”

Upon arrival at the embassy, a minute’s silence was observed.

US protests began in Minneapolis on Monday, triggered by the death of George Floyd, a black man who pleaded for air as a police officer pressed a knee into his neck in Minneapolis.

Protests have been echoed around the world as people decry years of deaths of black people at police hands. Derek Chauvin, the police officer who pressed his knee on to Floyd’s neck has been charged with murder.

Today marks the second day of protest in Dublin after dozens gathered outside the US Embassy and outside the US Ambassador’s residence in the Phoenix Park yesterday.

Among the thousands marching in today’s peaceful protest was Solidarity – People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith.

“This is the most powerful and youngest protest I have been in since the death of Savita Halappanavar,” Smith told TheJournal.ie.

“It’s spontaneous, peaceful and untied against institutional racism. People want change, they want to stand in solidarity with African Americans – and are shouting George Floyd’s name repeatedly.

“Young people are fed up with racism, it’s everywhere. Black lives matter.”

In Washington, US President Donald Trump was rushed to a White House bunker by Secret Service agents as hundreds of people protesting the death of George Floyd gathered outside the executive mansion.

The abrupt decision by the agents underscored the rattled mood inside the White House, where the chants from protesters in Lafayette Park could be heard all weekend and Secret Service agents and law enforcement officers struggled to contain the crowds.