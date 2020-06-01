This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 20 °C Monday 1 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'No justice, no peace': Thousands march in Dublin against racism and US police brutality

Protesters marched to the US Embassy in solidarity with protesters in the US.

By Adam Daly Monday 1 Jun 2020, 4:38 PM
1 hour ago 21,040 Views 113 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5112328

PROTEST 26 Thousands of protesters gathered outside the GPO in Dublin this afternoon to protest against the death of George Floyd Source: Sam Boal

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE marched through Dublin city centre this afternoon as part of a peaceful protest against recent US police killings of black people.

Protestors marched from the Spire on O’Connell Street to the US Embassy in Ballsbridge, chanting: “Black lives matter, no justice no peace.”  

Upon arrival at the embassy, a minute’s silence was observed. 

US protests began in Minneapolis on Monday, triggered by the death of George Floyd, a black man who pleaded for air as a police officer pressed a knee into his neck in Minneapolis. 

Protests have been echoed around the world as people decry years of deaths of black people at police hands. Derek Chauvin, the police officer who pressed his knee on to Floyd’s neck has been charged with murder.

PROTEST 047 Source: Sam Boal

protest 27 Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews

Tweet by @Stephen McDermott Source: Stephen McDermott/Twitter

Today marks the second day of protest in Dublin after dozens gathered outside the US Embassy and outside the US Ambassador’s residence in the Phoenix Park yesterday.

Among the thousands marching in today’s peaceful protest was Solidarity – People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith.

“This is the most powerful and youngest protest I have been in since the death of Savita Halappanavar,” Smith told TheJournal.ie.

“It’s spontaneous, peaceful and untied against institutional racism. People want change, they want to stand in solidarity with African Americans – and are shouting George Floyd’s name repeatedly. 

“Young people are fed up with racism, it’s everywhere. Black lives matter.”  

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Tweet by @Gráinne Ní Aodha Source: Gráinne Ní Aodha/Twitter

protest 49 Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews

protest 309 copy Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnws

In Washington, US President Donald Trump was rushed to a White House bunker by Secret Service agents as hundreds of people protesting the death of George Floyd gathered outside the executive mansion.

The abrupt decision by the agents underscored the rattled mood inside the White House, where the chants from protesters in Lafayette Park could be heard all weekend and Secret Service agents and law enforcement officers struggled to contain the crowds. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (113)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie