Tuesday 30 November 2021
'Check your ticket': Hunt for Dublin winner of unclaimed Lotto prize of over €825,000

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on 2 October in Blackrock.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 30 Nov 2021, 10:07 PM
11 minutes ago 2,120 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5616450
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE NATIONAL LOTTERY is appealing to players in Dublin to check their tickets as the hunt is on for the winner of an €826,392 prize from 2 October which remains unclaimed.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw at the Spar shop on Newtown Park Avenue in Blackrock, Co Dublin.

The claim deadline for this Match 5+ Bonus prize is the close of business on Friday 31 December as players have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

The winning Blackrock ticket shared a prize fund of €1,652,784 with another Dublin player from Donabate which resulted in the Dublin winners getting €826,392 each.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have purchased a Lotto ticket for the 2nd October draw at the Spar shop on Newtown Park Avenue in Blackrock to carefully check their tickets,” a National Lottery spokesperson said.

The Dublin winner has just over four weeks left to claim their incredible €826,392 prize. If you are this lucky Match 5+Bonus winner, please be sure to sign the back of your ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie as soon as possible. We will then make arrangements for you to claim your prize.

The €19 million Lotto jackpot rolled over for the 17th time on Saturday with the next draw on Wednesday night.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

