Dublin construction site closes after a number of workers test positive for coronavirus

A CONSTRUCTION SITE in Dublin’s city centre has been temporarily closed after a number of workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Irish Times reports the site involved is understood to be a hotel and apartment complex at Townsend Street.

The construction company, John Paul Construction, said one staff member initially tested positive and follow-up testing of others working on the side identified further positive cases.

“Following confirmation that a staff member on one of our construction sites in Dublin had tested positive for Covid-19, comprehensive testing has identified a number of additional positive cases,” it said in a statement today.

“We have followed the specific advice of the HSE and the Health and Safety Authority at all times in relation to this matter and are assisting the HSE in arranging further tests as required. We have temporarily closed the site as advised by the HSE.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of those who work with us and the communities in which we operate is our top priority and we wish those affected a speedy recovery.”